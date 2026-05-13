Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashes his 4th half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit a fine 71-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The match held in Raipur saw KKR manage 192/4 after being asked to bat. Raghuvanshi was the top scorer for his side and was part of two key partnerships. Here's more.

Knock Raghuvanshi shines for KKR Raghuvanshi walked out when KKR were 23/1 following Finn Allen's dismissal. He started on a positive note. After Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal, Cameron Green joined Raghuvanshi and the two added a 68-run stand. Thereafter, Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh applied the finishing touches with a 76-run stand. Raghuvanshi batted well and kept the scorecard moving. He was ultimately dismissed off the final ball, getting run out.

Stats 6th IPL fifty for Raghuvanshi Raghuvanshi's knock was laced with three sixes and 7 fours. He consumed 46 balls. With this effort, Raghuvanshi has raced to 340 runs in IPL 2026 from 11 matches at 34. This was his 4th fifty of the season. Overall, the youngester now owns 803 runs from 33 IPL games at 30.88. He smashed his sixth IPL fifty.

Advertisement