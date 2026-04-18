IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton pick three-fers against SRH
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a competitive total of 194/9 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. CSK pacers Anshul Kamboj and Jamie Overton shared six wickets between them. Both bowlers picked respective three-wicket hauls. Here are further details and stats.
Bowling highlights
Overton, Kamboj shine with the ball for CSK
Overton started by dismissing a dangerous Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a 22-ball 59. The wicket came in the 8th over as SRH were reduced to 93/3. He then dismissed Aniket Verma in the 11th over. In the 14th over, he completed his three-fer by getting Nitish Reddy's wicket. On the other hand, Kamboj took his wickets in the death overs. He dismissed half-centurion Henirich Klaasen. Liam Livingstone and Shivang Kumar were his final two wickets.
Stats
Key numbers for the two bowlers
Overton has raced to 8 wickets from 8 matches in the IPL at 28.25. Overall in T20s, the Englishman has picked 164 wickets from 203 matches at 25.56 from 155 innings. On the other hand, Kamboj now owns 68 wickets in T20s from 47 matches at 18.69, as per ESPNcricinfo. As many as 23 of his wickets have come in the IPL from 17 games at 21.6.