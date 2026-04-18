IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton pick three-fers against SRH

Bowling highlights

Overton, Kamboj shine with the ball for CSK

Overton started by dismissing a dangerous Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a 22-ball 59. The wicket came in the 8th over as SRH were reduced to 93/3. He then dismissed Aniket Verma in the 11th over. In the 14th over, he completed his three-fer by getting Nitish Reddy's wicket. On the other hand, Kamboj took his wickets in the death overs. He dismissed half-centurion Henirich Klaasen. Liam Livingstone and Shivang Kumar were his final two wickets.