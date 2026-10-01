IND-WI ODIs: Anshul Kamboj set to replace injured Prasidh Krishna

In the first innings against Australia A, Kamboj bowled well, taking three wickets for 34 runs in 17.3 overs, including 8 maidens.

However, he bowled just two overs before lunch on Thursday before leaving the ground and boarding the team bus.

Praful Hinge's inclusion in the playing XI has confirmed his departure from the India A squad.

Notably, Prasidh was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury in the second ODI.