IND-WI ODIs: Anshul Kamboj set to replace injured Prasidh Krishna
What's the story
Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj has left the India A squad, which is currently playing the unofficial Test series against Australia A. According to Sportstar, the right-arm seamer has been called up as a replacement for injured Prasidh Krishna, who has been ruled out of the final ODI against West Indies. Kamboj was part of the India A XI for their ongoing second unofficial Test match against Australia A in Puducherry.
Match update
Kamboj departs after taking three wickets
In the first innings against Australia A, Kamboj bowled well, taking three wickets for 34 runs in 17.3 overs, including 8 maidens.
However, he bowled just two overs before lunch on Thursday before leaving the ground and boarding the team bus.
Praful Hinge's inclusion in the playing XI has confirmed his departure from the India A squad.
Notably, Prasidh was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury in the second ODI.
Career
A look at Kamboj's career
Anshul Kamboj, who hails from Haryana, relies on accuracy in his medium-pace bowling. He is also a handy batter down the order.
Kamboj has already played for India, with his only appearance coming last year - the Manchester Test against England.
According to Cricinfo, he has taken 56 wickets from 35 List A games at an average of 22.41.
Squad enhancement
India have already won the ODI series
India sealed the three-match ODI series against West Indies 2-0 after winning the high-scoring encounter in Guwahati on September 30.
However, Kamboj's inclusion gives their pace attack another option for the final match. Notably, Mohammed Siraj has already warmed the bench so far.
The third and final ODI will be played on October 3 in New Chandigarh.