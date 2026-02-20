Arhsdeep Singh boasts most T20I wickets against South Africa: Stats
What's the story
Defending champions India will face South Africa in their first Super 8 encounter at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It will be a rematch of the 2024 final, where India made a remarkable comeback to beat the Proteas. Arshdeep Singh, who shone in Barbados, will be pivotal for India this time too. Here's his T20I record against SA.
Stats
23 T20I wickets against SA
Arshdeep is currently the highest wicket-taker against South Africa in T20I cricket. In 14 matches, the left-arm seamer has taken 23 wickets at an average of 18.86. His tally includes an economy rate of 9.04. Only one other player has recorded more than 20 wickets against South Africa in the format - India's Varun Chakravarthy (22).
Information
Breakdown of wickets
Arshdeep has bowled brilliantly against SA across venues. At home, he has taken 10 wickets from six T20Is at 22.20. He also owns nine away wickets at 18.55 in this regard. In the T20 World Cup, Arshdeep has four wickets in two games.
Spell
Remarkable spell in T20 WC 2024 final
Arshdeep's most important spell against the Proteas came in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. He took 2/20 as SA fell seven runs short of chasing 177. He bowled a tight 19th over when SA required 20 runs off 12 balls. He conceded a mere four runs, taking the game away from SA. SA eventually failed to get 16 runs off the last over.
Career
Most T20I wickets for India
Arshdeep is featuring in his third T20 World Cup edition (2022, 2024, and 2026). He was instrumental in India's title-winning run in 2024, taking 17 wickets at 12.64. He has the joint-most wickets in a T20 World Cup edition, with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (also 17 in 2024). Overall, Arshdeep has the most T20I wickets for India (121 at 19.20).