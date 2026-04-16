Arsenal reach successive UEFA Champions League semis for first time
What's the story
Arsenal have secured back-to-back UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time in club history. The Gunners drew 0-0 with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium, but their one-goal aggregate lead from the first leg was enough to see them through. They will now face Atletico Madrid in the next round of Europe's elite club competition. Here are further details.
Match details
Arsenal's performance in quarter-finals far from convincing
Despite their historic achievement, Arsenal's performance in the quarter-finals was far from convincing. The team struggled to create chances and only managed a single shot on target throughout the match. Sporting Lisbon looked more dangerous at times, with Geny Catamo hitting the post just before half-time. However, they failed to capitalize on opportunities presented by Spanish goalkeeper David Raya.
Injury update
Madueke's injury concerns ahead of Manchester City clash
Arsenal's draw against Sporting was marred by an injury to Noni Madueke, who went down holding his knee after a challenge from Pedro Goncalves. Max Dowman, who replaced the injured winger, could be an option for the weekend clash in the Premier League against Manchester City if Madueke doesn't pass fit. The match is crucial as it could decide the Premier League title race.
Numbers
A look at the key records made
As per Opta, Arsenal have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final in back-to-back seasons, after having only made two previous European Cup/Champions League semi-finals before this (2005-06 and 2008-09). Arsenal and Sporting had the lowest combined xG of any game in the UEFA Champions League this season (0.93).