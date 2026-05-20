Arsenal have been crowned the Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years. The title was confirmed after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in Matchweek 37. The result left Mikel Arteta's side four points clear of City, with one round of matches remaining in the season. Arsenal will lift the trophy at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Here are further details.

Managerial changes Bournemouth outplay City despite Guardiola's impending departure The match was overshadowed by reports of Pep Guardiola's impending departure from Manchester City. However, he insisted that speculation over his future had "absolutely zero" impact on preparations for the game. Unfortunately for City, they were outplayed by a resurgent Bournemouth side who extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches with this draw.

Match highlights Haaland's late equalizer fails to secure City a win Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi scored a stunning goal six minutes before half-time, putting City on the back foot. Despite a late equalizer from Erling Haaland, the hosts managed to hold on for a draw. The result ended City's title chase in Bournemouth and left Guardiola with just the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as potential final trophies in his 10-year stint at City.

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Team progress Arsenal and Bournemouth script history Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have come a long way in the Premier League. Their finishes have improved from 8th to 1st over the years. Meanwhile, Bournemouth has also made history by qualifying for Europe for the first time ever. They are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games and will play in either UEFA Europa League or Champions League next season.

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Information A look at the points table After 37 matches, City have raced to 78 points, four behind leaders Arsenal (82). Irrespective of Arsenal's performance in Matchweek 38, the Citizens cannot catch Arteta's men. City played out their 9th draw of the season. From 37 matches, Bournemouth are 6th with 56 points.

Do you know? Arsenal claim this unique record Arsenal have won their first league title in 22 years. As per Opta, the Gunners ended their longest wait for the trophy since their first triumph in 1931.

Kroupi Bournemouth's Kroupi enters record books In what is his debut Premier League season, Bournemouth's Kroupi now owns 13 goals. As per Opta, with goals against Arsenal, Man City and Man United this season, Kroupi is the first teenager to score against each of the teams finishing in the top 3 in a single Premier League campaign.

Do you know? Haaland gets to 112 Premier League goals Haaland now owns 27 Premier League goals this season (A8). Overall in 132 Premier League games, Haaland has raced to 112 goals (A24). Haaland has amassed 38 goals from 52 games in all competitions this season. Overall, he has 162 goals in 198 Man City appearances.