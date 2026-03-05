Arshdeep Singh becomes second Indian bowler with this T20I record 

Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh has unlocked another achievement in T20Is, completing 50 wickets at home. The left-arm pacer touched the mark in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final 2 against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Arshdeep is now the second Indian and the first Indian pacer to complete 50 T20I wickets in home conditions. Here are the key stats.

Milestone Arshdeep enters elite list Arshdeep completed 50 T20I wickets at home by dismissing England all-rounder Will Jacks in the 14th over. Before this match, he had 49 home wickets at an average of under 22. His economy rate is on the higher side (9-plus). Notably, spinner Axar Patel had become the first Indian with 50 wickets at home in the shortest format.

Wickets Most T20I wickets for India Last year, Arshdeep became the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets. He stands out with his ability to swing the ball both ways in the Powerplay. India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, the left-arm seamer now has 127 scalps from 83 matches at an average of under 20. Arshdeep has 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer to his name.

