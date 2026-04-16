Arshdeep Singh becomes first PBKS bowler with 100 IPL wickets 

India's premier T20I pacer, Arshdeep Singh , has now become the first Punjab Kings bowler to complete 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The left-arm pacer accomplished the milestone with his first wicket against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 affair in Mumbai. Notably, Arshdeep has not represented any other franchise in the league. Here we look at his stats.

Information Three-fer for Arshdeep versus MI Arshdeep finished with 3/22 from his 4 overs against MI, who scored 195/6 in 20 overs. Arshdeep dismissed Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav off successive balls in the 3rd over. Later on, he came back and got Sherfane Rutherford's wicket.

Career A look at his IPL career As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 102 wickets across 87 games at 26.87. His economy rate is a tad above nine. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls besides a fifer. Last year, Arshdeep went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 84 scalps to become PBKS's leading wicket-taker. Arshdeep now owns 13 scalps from 10 matches against MI at 26.53 (ER: 9.36).

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Information Do you know? In 2021, Arshdeep recorded a five-wicket haul (5/32) versus Rajasthan Royals. He had become just the fourth uncapped bowler with an IPL fifer. Meanwhile, Ankit Rajpoot (5/14) and Dimitri Mascarenhas (5/25) are the only other PBKS bowlers with five-fers.

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