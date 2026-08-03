Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep Singh named in North Zone squad

Arshdeep, who happens to be India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, has also been around the ODI team for the last couple of years.

However, the left-arm pacer is yet to earn his maiden Test cap. The 27-year-old has played a handful of 22 First-Class matches to date.

He owns 67 wickets at 30.68 with one four-fer and two fifers under his belt, as per Cricinfo.