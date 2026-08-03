Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep Singh named in North Zone squad
What's the story
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been named in the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The First-Class tournament will begin on August 23. Jammu and Kashmir's wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan has been appointed as the captain of this 15-member team. Haryana's Anshul Kamboj, who made his Test debut in Manchester last year, is also a part of this squad.
Stats
Arshdeep is yet to make his Test debut
Arshdeep, who happens to be India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, has also been around the ODI team for the last couple of years.
However, the left-arm pacer is yet to earn his maiden Test cap. The 27-year-old has played a handful of 22 First-Class matches to date.
He owns 67 wickets at 30.68 with one four-fer and two fifers under his belt, as per Cricinfo.
Team composition
Strong representation from Jammu and Kashmir
Meanwhile, the North Zone squad has a strong representation from Jammu and Kashmir, following their historic Ranji Trophy win last season.
Along with Wadhawan, opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar, and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh have been included in the team.
Delhi's Ayush Badoni will serve as vice-captain of this star-studded lineup.
Selection strategy
Veteran Dogra misses out
The Duleep Trophy is seen as a platform for players to showcase their talent on the national stage.
This is why veteran Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra, 41, was not picked for the tournament. Auqib Nabi will also miss out as he is on national duty.
The squad also includes Delhi's Sanat Sangwan, former captain Yash Dhull, middle-order batter Ayush Doseja, and Badoni.
Team balance
A look at the full squad
The North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy also features India A regular Nishant Sindhu, Mushtaq, and Arjun Sharma.
These players are expected to provide much-needed spin and all-round options for the team.
The full squad is as follows: Kanhaiya Wadhawan (captain), Ayush Badoni (vice-captain), Sanat Sangwan, Qamran Iqbal, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Abdul Samad, Nishant Sindhu, Arjun Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Arshdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yudhvir Singh, and Nikhil Kashyap.