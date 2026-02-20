Arshdeep Singh boasts most T20I wickets against South Africa: Stats

Defending champions India will face South Africa in their first Super 8 encounter at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It will be a rematch of the 2024 final, where India made a remarkable comeback to beat the Proteas. Arshdeep Singh , who shone in Barbados, will be pivotal for India this time too. Here's his T20I record against SA.

Stats 23 T20I wickets against SA Arshdeep is currently the highest wicket-taker against South Africa in T20I cricket. In 14 matches, the left-arm seamer has taken 23 wickets at an average of 18.86. His tally includes an economy rate of 9.04. Only one other player has recorded more than 20 wickets against South Africa in the format - India's Varun Chakravarthy (22).

Information Breakdown of wickets Arshdeep has bowled brilliantly against SA across venues. At home, he has taken 10 wickets from six T20Is at 22.20. He also owns nine away wickets at 18.55 in this regard. In the T20 World Cup, Arshdeep has four wickets in two games.

Spell Remarkable spell in T20 WC 2024 final Arshdeep's most important spell against the Proteas came in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. He took 2/20 as SA fell seven runs short of chasing 177. He bowled a tight 19th over when SA required 20 runs off 12 balls. He conceded a mere four runs, taking the game away from SA. SA eventually failed to get 16 runs off the last over.

