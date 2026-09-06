2026 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka through to quarter-finals: Key stats
What's the story
Women's tennis singles number one ranked player, Aryna Sabalenka, has reached the quarter-finals at the 2026 US Open. Sabakenka, who is seeded number one, beat Taylor Townsend in the fourth round. Sabalenka won the contest in straight sets, enjoying a solid 6-4, 6-3 win. She has now reached the quarter-finals or beyond at US Open for the 6th time.
US Open
US Open: 37-6 win-loss record for Sabalenka
Sabalenka entered the 2026 US Open tournament as a two-time defending champion.
She collected titles here in 2024 and 2025. Notably, she was also a runner-up here in 2023 and a two-time semi-finalist in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Sabalenka has played 44 US Open women's singles matches. She owns a 38-6 win-loss record.
Slams
117-29 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Overall at Grand Slams, Sabalenka has a 117-29 win-loss record.
She is a four-time Grand Slam champion (also 2 Australian Open honors).
Sabalenka has reached finals at Grand Slams on 8 occasions.
In 2026, she reached the Australian Open final before clocking a quarter-final berth at Roland Garros and a 4th-round place at Wimbledon.
She is chasing her maiden Slam crown in 2026.
Information
Here are the match stats
Sabalenka doled out 2 aces compared to her opponent's six. In terms of double faults, Townsend committed more than Sabalenka (3-2). Sabalenka clocked 14 winners whereas Townsend made 19 unforced errors. Sabalenka converted 7/14 break points.
Records
Key records made by Sabalenka
As per Opta, in the Open Era, only five players have made more consecutive women's singles hard court Major quarter-finals than Sabalenka (nine, since the US Open 2022) - matching Gabriela Sabatini and Lindsay Davenport.
Sabalenka is now the first player to reach the six consecutive women's singles quarter-finals at the US Open (2021-2026) since Serena Williams (2011-2016).