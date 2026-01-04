SCG Test: Root-Brook stand leads England's recovery on Day 1 

Joe Root and Harry Brook led England's recovery on Day 1 of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The duo added an unbeaten 154-run partnership for the fourth wicket after England coped with three early blows in the first session. They brought up their respective half-centuries and helped England recover from a precarious position of 57/3 to a more stable 211/3 at tea. However, bad light and rain marred the play thereafter.

Start England's top order struggles England opted to bat on a soft and grassy wicket at SCG. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley tried to get off to a quick start, but Duckett once again fell to Mitchell Starc after hitting some boundaries. Although England crossed 50, Michael Neser trapped Crawley in front to get Australia in control. Jacob Bethell, who struggled at No. 3, was dismissed by Scott Boland for a 23-ball 10 thereafter.

Partnership Root, Brook form counter-attacking stand With England down to 57/3, Root and Brook launched a timely counter-attack. They propelled England past 110 before the lunch break. They added another 97 runs in the second session, with Root displaying his usual impeccable drives. Brook was more aggressive, often taking on Australia's short-ball tempters. The two batters have already added 154 runs off 192 balls for the fourth wicket. Root and Brook will resume at 72* and 78*, respectively.

Information What about the bowlers? Australia's Starc, Neser, and Boland took a wicket each on Day 1. Meanwhile, Cameron Green was expensive, recording an economy rate of 7.10 in eight overs. Notably, both Australia and England have refrained from keeping a frontline spinner in the XI.