Alex Carey becomes 4th keeper-batter with this Ashes feat: Details 

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has entered an elite list by recording 50-plus scores in both innings of an Ashes Test. He is only the fourth wicketkeeper-batter, and third from Australia, to achieve this feat. The milestone was achieved during the ongoing third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval. Carey scored 106 off 143 balls in the first innings. He ended Day 3 with an unbeaten 52 in the third innings. Here are further details.

Match update Two fine knocks from Carey Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. After a shaky start at 94/4, Usman Khawaja (82) and Carey put together a 91-run partnership. This helped Australia recover as they posted a total of 371/10 in their first innings. England struggled in response, ending their innings at 286 all out. In the game's third innings, Carey shared a crucial 122-run partnership for the fifth wicket with centurion Travis Head (142*) as the Aussies ended Day 3 at 271/4.

DYK Carey joins these names Carey, who made 106 off 143 balls on Day 1, finished Day 3 with 52* off 91 balls. As per Cricbuzz, he became the fourth keeper with fifty-plus scores in both innings of an Ashes Test. He has joined England's Alan Knott (92 and 63 at The Oval, 1972), Ian Healy (74 and 51* in Adelaide, 1995), and Brad Haddin (94 in 53 in Brisbane, 2013).

Stats 1,000 runs in home Tests During his stay, Carey also brought up 1,000 runs in home Tests. He has now raced to 1,039 runs from 23 matches at 37.10 (100s: 2, 50s: 6). Overall, playing his 46th Test, Carey has amassed 2,257 runs and has an average of over 36. His tally includes 13 half-centuries and three tons.