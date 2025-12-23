Ashes: What is England's Test record at Melbourne Cricket Ground?

The fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England, which will be a Boxing Day affair, will begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia have already clinched an unassailable lead in the five-match series by winning the first three Tests. Hence, the Brits have all but pride to play for. On this note, we look at England's Test record at the MCG.

Stats 20 wins in 57 matches As per ESPNcricinfo, the MCG has hosted a total of 57 Tests between Australia and England since 1877. Out of these, England have managed to win 20 matches while Australia have claimed victory in 29. Eight games have ended in draws, and one was abandoned back in the 1970-71 season. No other visiting team has won even five Tests at the MCG.

DYK Innings defeat in last outing at MCG The last time England played Australia in a Test at the MCG was in 2021, when they lost by a massive margin of an innings and 14 runs. Scott Boland's 6/7 meant England's second innings ended at just 68/10. Meanwhile, England last won a Test at the MCG in 2010. It was a massive triumph by an innings and 157 runs.