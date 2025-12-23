Ashes 2025-26: How has Mitchell Starc fared at MCG (Tests)? 

The fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Australia have already retained the Ashes urn by winning the first three matches. They will now aim to extend their dominance. Eyes will be on Mitchell Starc as the left-arm pacer has been on a roll in this series. On this note, let's decode his Test stats at the MCG.

Stats An average of 33.26 at MCG According to ESPNcricinfo, Starc has returned with 26 wickets across eight Tests at the MCG. His average of 33.26 is the worst average among bowlers with at least 25 wickets at the ground. Starc has tallied two four-wicket hauls in Melbourne, as his best figures read 4/36. The left-armer managed a solitary wicket across 41 overs in his last Test assignment here, against India in 2024.

Information Starc has played a solitary Ashes Test at MCG As far as the Ashes is concerned, Starc has played a solitary Test against England at the MCG. He claimed five wickets in the match (3/29 and 2/54) as Australia won by an innings and 14 runs.

DYK Sensational run in the ongoing Ashes Meanwhile, Starc's performance in the Ashes series has been nothing short of phenomenal. He started with a 7/58 haul in the first Test in Perth, followed by a 3/55 effort to take his match tally to 10 wickets. The second Test at Gabba saw him pick eight wickets, including another five-wicket haul (6/75 and 2/64). Starc claimed a total of four wickets in the third match in Adelaide, including a 3/62 in the fourth innings.