Ashes: England team under fire for excessive drinking in Noosa

The England cricket team is set to face an investigation over allegations of excessive drinking during a long break in the ongoing Ashes series Down Under. The break between the second and third Tests saw England travel to Noosa, a beach town on Queensland's coast, where the squad spent four nights. Despite their improved performance in Adelaide, England lost to Australia, who retained the Ashes.

Allegations Reports of prolonged drinking sessions Multiple media outlets, including BBC, have reported that some England players spent a considerable amount of time drinking in Noosa and Brisbane. The break was pre-planned for the Ashes tour and continued even after England fell behind 2-0 in the series. While the entire squad was in Noosa during this period, England's director of cricket, Rob Key, was elsewhere in Queensland.

Response Key addresses media scrutiny and player behavior Following the Adelaide Test, Key acknowledged the media scrutiny on players and their presence in public spaces. He said, "When you see a picture of five or six guys sitting down for lunch, a couple of them having drinks, you need to see what's going on with that." He also stressed that if it turned into excessive drinking, it would be unacceptable, as he doesn't support a drinking culture.

Defense Right to take a break Despite the concerns over some players in Noosa, Key guarded England's right to take a break from the Ashes. He said, "Harry Brook is going to only be at home for six days this entire winter." Key added that it's important for players to have time away from cricket as they can't do it by staying at home.