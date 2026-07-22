First-ever Mixed Disability Ashes announced: All we know
What's the story
Cricket Australia has announced the first-ever Mixed Disability Ashes series will be held in 2027. The historic event will see Australia's Men's Mixed Disability team touring England for a T20I series. This is a major step forward in the evolution of disability cricket and promises to bring new excitement to fans around the world. Here are further details.
Historic event
Historic first mixed disability Ashes series
The upcoming series will mark the first time England and Australia compete for the Ashes in a mixed disability format.
The exact dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, but it will form part of England's 2027 Ashes summer, which also includes men's and women's contests.
This announcement comes after the recent expansion of mixed disability cricket, with England already having played series against India.
Official statement
ECB's Head of Disability Cricket elated
Ian Martin, the ECB's Head of Disability Cricket, expressed his excitement about this new chapter in mixed disability cricket.
He said, "It really signals the next step of Mixed Disability Cricket to be able to introduce an Ashes."
Martin also emphasized how all cricket fans understand the significance of an Ashes series and how thrilled he is that their Men's Mixed Disability squad will get a chance to compete in such a prestigious contest.
Anticipation builds
What CA Chief of Cricket said
Cricket Australia Chief of Cricket James Allsopp also shared his thoughts on the upcoming series.
He said it would give Australian players with a disability an opportunity to be part of one of cricket's most iconic rivalries.
"The Mixed Disability Ashes series will allow cricketers with a disability in Australia to add a new chapter to one of sport's greatest rivalries," Allsopp said.
Details
More on mixed disability cricket
Mixed disability cricket, also known as pan-disability cricket, allows teams to feature three different impairment categories - Physical Disability (PD), Learning Disability (LD), and Deaf or Hard of Hearing - in the same Playing XI.
Unlike traditional disability cricket, which separates these groups, the format promotes integrated competition while ensuring balanced team composition through specific playing regulations.