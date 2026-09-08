Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya: Ashish Nehra reveals captaincy difference
What's the story
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has compared the captaincy styles of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. Nehra said that both players are different personalities but have the potential to learn. He emphasized that while Gill is still learning, he will improve with experience. The comparison comes after Gill took over as GT captain from Pandya, who had led them to an IPL title in 2022 and a final in 2023.
Leadership contrast
Gill, Pandya are 'north pole and south pole': Nehra
Nehra drew a stark contrast between Gill and Pandya, saying they are "very, very different."
"You are talking about north pole and south pole," Nehra was quoted as saying by PTI.
The coach noted that both players were not seasoned captains but have learned on the job.
He praised Gill for his rapid progress in captaincy, saying he is now leading India in two formats.
Learning curve
Nehra on Gill's learning attitude
Nehra praised Pandya for his openness and trust during their successful stint at GT.
He said, "One thing is for sure: he (Pandya) completely trusted me, which was the perfect, perfect thing."
On the other hand, he described Gill as a little reserved but eager to learn.
"He will always ask if something doesn't go right or doesn't go well," Nehra said about Pandya's learning attitude.
Captaincy journey
Gill is a work in progress as captain: Nehra
Nehra acknowledged that Gill is a work in progress as a captain.
He said, "Of course, he is a work in progress. He is only 26-27, and it is not that he has been doing captaincy for so many years."
The coach emphasized that Gill's captaincy experience spans only 1-2 seasons and he will continue to learn and improve over time.
Notably, Gill is also now India's captain in Tests and ODIs.
Stats
What do the numbers say?
Pandya has so far returned with 37 wins and 33 defeats as a captain in the IPL.
22 of his wins have come across 31 games at GT. His numbers have gone down after switching back to Mumbai Indians.
Meanwhile, Gill has led the Titans to 24 wins across 43 games so far (19 losses).