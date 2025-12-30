'Stranded at 99*': Ashton Turner joins this unique BBL club 

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner came agonizingly close to his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) century, scoring a blistering 99 not out off just 41 balls against Sydney Thunder on December 30. The match was held at the Sydney Showground Stadium and saw Turner hit eight fours and as many sixes. His explosive innings helped the Scorchers post a strong total of 202/8 in their allotted overs.

Record Turner joins rare BBL club with unbeaten 99 Despite his stellar performance, Turner fell short of his maiden century in his 243-match T20 career. He became only the fourth player in BBL history to remain unbeaten on 99. The Perth Scorchers captain also joined Shaun Marsh as only the second player from his team to achieve this unwanted feat. The latter scored 99* off 52 balls against the Melbourne Renegades back in 2011.

Previous cases Other instances of unbeaten 99s in BBL history Before Turner and Marsh, only two other players had been stranded on an unbeaten 99 in a BBL innings. The list includes Josh Philippe, who scored a 61-ball 99* for Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars in 2021. Colin Munro was the last player before Turner to score 99* in BBL. Playing for Brisbane Heat, he played this knock against Melbourne Stars in 2023, having faced 61 balls.