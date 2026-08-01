One-Day Cup: Ashutosh Sharma continues to wreak havoc, claims fifer 

In the match against Essex, Ashutosh bowled his full quota of 10 overs and gave away 51 runs while taking five wickets.

He dismissed captain Tom Westley (24), Charlie Allison (0), Simon Fernandes (8), Mackenzie Jones (6), and Charlie Bennett (0) to achieve this feat.

This spell was vital as Essex, who were cruising at 216/3 at one stage, were folded for 317. Hampshire (321/7) later chased down the target.