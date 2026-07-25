One-Day Cup: Ashutosh Sharma continues to shine, claims four-wicket haul
What's the story
Indian and Delhi Capitals cricketer Ashutosh Sharma's stint with Hampshire has taken an unexpected turn. The player was signed for his explosive batting skills, but has struggled to make an impact with the bat. However, he has emerged as one of the tournament's top bowlers in the ongoing One-Day Cup. After claiming three wickets in his maiden outing, Ashutosh claimed a four-wicket haul against Middlesex on Friday. Here are further details.
Performance review
Hampshire's surprise package in the One-Day Cup
Ashutosh has struggled to get going with the bat. He scored just 10 runs against Yorkshire and was dismissed for a duck against Middlesex.
However, his bowling has been a major talking point of the tournament.
The 27-year-old had only bowled 22 overs in List A cricket before coming to England and had taken just two wickets.
Debut details
Three wickets on debut against Yorkshire
On his Hampshire debut against Yorkshire, Ashutosh made an immediate impact with the ball.
He may have scored just 10 runs with the bat, but his bowling was top-notch.
He returned impressive figures of 9-1-48-3 as Hampshire posted a score of 320/8 and won by a comfortable margin of 50 runs.
His victims included Sam Whiteman, Dom Bess, and Harry Duke.
Bowling excellence
Career-best List A figures against Middlesex
In Hampshire's second outing against Middlesex, Ashutosh was the pick of the bowlers despite a disappointing day with the bat.
He produced his career-best List A figures of 9-0-54-4, removing Nathan Fernandes (45), Joe Cracknell (17), Zafar Gohar (0), and Jack Nelson (1).
His performance kept Hampshire in contention for as long as possible in a match they eventually lost by 160 runs after being bowled out for just 124 while chasing 285.
Information
Here are his List A numbers
As mentioned, Ashutosh had claimed just two List A wickets before this tournament. He now has nine scalps from 23 matches at an economy of 6, as per Cricinfo. With the bat, he has scored 468 runs in these matches at 22.28. His strike rate is a stunning 130.36. The tally includes three half-centuries.