One-Day Cup: Ashutosh Sharma shines with three-fer against Yorkshire

Ashutosh made a mark on his debut, picking two wickets in an over and finishing with impressive figures of 3/48 in nine overs.

The likes of Sam Whiteman, Harry Duke, and skipper Dom Bess were his victims.

His spell was instrumental in bundling out Yorkshire for 270 runs in 47 overs.

However, the Indian had a disappointing first innings with the bat, scoring just 10 runs off nine balls while batting at six.

He did manage to hit one six during his brief stay at the crease.