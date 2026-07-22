One-Day Cup: Ashutosh Sharma shines with three-fer against Yorkshire
What's the story
Hampshire have started their 2026 One-Day Cup campaign on a high note, defeating Yorkshire by 50 runs in the Group B affair. The match was held in Scarborough, where Hampshire successfully defended a target of 321 runs. Tom Prest's brilliant century (109) and Jake Lehmann's solid contribution (75) were instrumental in setting up the challenging total for last year's beaten finalists. Indian and Delhi Capitals star Ashutosh Sharma then made a mark with the ball, claiming three wickets. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Match details
A fine spell from the debutant
Ashutosh made a mark on his debut, picking two wickets in an over and finishing with impressive figures of 3/48 in nine overs.
The likes of Sam Whiteman, Harry Duke, and skipper Dom Bess were his victims.
His spell was instrumental in bundling out Yorkshire for 270 runs in 47 overs.
However, the Indian had a disappointing first innings with the bat, scoring just 10 runs off nine balls while batting at six.
He did manage to hit one six during his brief stay at the crease.
Stats
Here are his List A numbers
Ashutosh had claimed just two List A wickets before this contest.
He now has five scalps from 22 matches at an economy of 6, as per Cricinfo.
With the bat, he has scored 468 runs in these matches at 23.40. His strike rate is a stunning 131.09.
The tally includes three half-centuries.
Information
Sharma holds this record
Notably, Ashutosh holds the record for the fastest T20 half-century by an Indian, scoring a half-century in just 11 balls for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.