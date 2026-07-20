Hampshire sign Delhi Capitals star Ashutosh Sharma for One-Day Cup

Giles White, the Director of Cricket at Hampshire, expressed his delight over signing Sharma.

He said, "We're really pleased to sign Ashutosh for the One-Day Cup. He is a player of great potential and has done well for Delhi Capitals in the IPL recently so knows what it's like to perform to a high standard."

White added that he looks forward to seeing what Sharma can do in a Hampshire shirt as they aim for success in this competition.