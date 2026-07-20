Hampshire sign Delhi Capitals star Ashutosh Sharma for One-Day Cup
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's batting all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma has signed with Hampshire for the upcoming men's One-Day Cup - England's premier domestic List A competition. The announcement was made on Monday. A consistent lower-order batsman, the 27-year-old has been a key player for Delhi Capitals in recent Indian Premier League seasons. He would be raring to make a mark on English soil. Here are further details.
Praise
'He is a player of great potential,' Giles White said
Giles White, the Director of Cricket at Hampshire, expressed his delight over signing Sharma.
He said, "We're really pleased to sign Ashutosh for the One-Day Cup. He is a player of great potential and has done well for Delhi Capitals in the IPL recently so knows what it's like to perform to a high standard."
White added that he looks forward to seeing what Sharma can do in a Hampshire shirt as they aim for success in this competition.
Achievements
Sharma holds this record
Sharma holds the record for the fastest T20 50 by an Indian, scoring a half-century in just 11 balls for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
In List A cricket, he has scored 458 runs in 21 matches at 24.10. His strike rate is a stunning 131.60 (50s: 3).
Starting his domestic career with Madhya Pradesh in 2017, Sharma has played across three formats and currently represents Railways.
IPL career
Sharma was first picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL
Sharma was first picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL. He made his league debut as an Impact Substitute, scoring 31 off 17 balls.
He was later signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹3.80 crore ahead of IPL 2025 season.
The batter has so far tallied 564 runs across 32 IPL games at an average of 29.68 and a brilliant strike rate of 168.86 (50s: 2).
His 171 runs in the 2026 IPL came at a strike rate of 181.91 (Average: 34.20).