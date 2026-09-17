Asian Games 2026, Indian cricket: All you need to know

Both men's and women's cricket tournaments will be played in the T20 format. All matches will be played at the Korogi Sports Park (Korogi Athletic Park) in Nisshin City, Japan

The women's event will start on September 17, followed by the men's competition from September 24.

Both Indian teams will start their Asian Games campaigns in the quarter-finals. The women will take on Japan, while the men will face the second-ranked side from Group A.