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Home / News / Sports News / Asian Games: Esha Singh wins silver in women's 25m pistol
Asian Games: Esha Singh wins silver in women's 25m pistol
Esha secured her place on the podium with her impressive performance

Asian Games: Esha Singh wins silver in women's 25m pistol

By Parth Dhall
Sep 28, 2026
01:45 pm
What's the story

India's Esha Singh won the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The final was closely contested, with Esha and China's Xiao Jiaruixuan both scoring 38 hits. However, after a series of shoot-offs, Xiao emerged victorious while Esha secured her place on the podium with her impressive performance. Meanwhile, India's double Olympic medalist missed out on a spot in the final round.

Medal path

Tough battle for third place

Esha's journey to the podium included a tough battle with Kim Hyon Suk for third place after the elimination round.

The Indian shooter had to go through three shoot-offs against her Korean rival before securing her spot on the podium.

She then faced Xiao in two more shoot-offs to decide gold and silver medals, respectively.

Shooting skills

Esha's impressive final series

Esha started the final on a strong note, scoring 5, 4, and 3 in her first three series. She then added 4, 4, 3, 3, 5, 3, and 4 in the remaining seven series.

Despite missing a medal in the women's team event earlier today, with India finishing fifth at these Games, Esha's individual silver medal is a major boost for India's shooting contingent.

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Information

Who is Esha Singh?

Hailing from Hyderabad, Esha Singh is the incumbent ISSF World No. 1 in the women's 25m pistol. She holds the senior world record score of 43. She has five Asian Games medals, including a gold, and multiple ISSF World Cup golds.

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Information

What about Manu Bhaker?

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker finished her 2026 Asian Games campaign without a medal after competing across four women's shooting events. She finished fifth in the women's 10m air pistol final and 11th in the women's 25m pistol individual qualification.

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