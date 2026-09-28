Asian Games: Can India, Pakistan clash in men's cricket final?
What's the story
Both India and Pakistan booked their spots in the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket semifinals on September 28. The two teams advanced without playing their respective quarter-final matches due to rain. India's clash against Afghanistan and Pakistan's game against Hong Kong were both washed out, allowing the higher-seeded teams to progress directly to the last four. The two rivals are expected to clash in the summit clash.
Results
India, Pakistan placed on opposite sides
The Asian Games men's singles knockout draw placed India and Pakistan on opposite sides, preventing a semifinal clash.
Both matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled. According to tournament rules, if a quarter-final is abandoned, the higher-seeded team automatically progresses.
If India and Pakistan win their respective semi-finals on October 1, they will lock horns in the gold-medal match on October 3.
Information
What about semifinals?
In the first semifinal, Pakistan will play the Quarterfinal 4 winner (Bangladesh or Malaysia). India will feature in Semifinal 2, playing the Quarterfinal 3 winner (Sri Lanka or Nepal). All matches in the tournament are scheduled at Korogi Sports Park.
Information
Possibility of India-Pakistan clashes
In a remote possibility, if India and Pakistan lose their semifinals, the two sides can also clash in the bronze-medal match. The bronze-medal match and gold-medal final are both slated for October 3.