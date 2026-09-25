Asian Games, shooting: India's men's 50m rifle team wins silver
What's the story
India's shooting team, comprising Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Tomar, and Niraj Kumar, won a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle three positions team event at the ongoing Asian Games. The event took place in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday. The Indian trio finished second with a final score of 1762-94x, behind gold medalists China (1766-95x). South Korea took home the bronze medal with a score of 1751-87x.
Medal hopes
Two Indians qualify for individual final
In the individual standings, Aishwary was third with a score of 589-34x while Niraj was fourth with 588-34x.
Both have qualified for the men's 50m rifle three positions individual final.
However, Rudrankksh, who was ninth with a score of 585-26x, failed to qualify for the finals.
Racquet sports
Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar reach squash mixed doubles semifinals
Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar have also assured India at least a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event.
The duo made it to the semifinals after defeating their Filipino opponents 11-3, 11-5 in the quarterfinals.
This will be Chinappa's second Asian Games medal after a gap of 16 years since her first one.
Table tennis triumph
Diya Chitale-Manush Shah also reach table tennis mixed doubles semifinals
The mixed doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Manush Shah has also assured India a medal at the Asian Games.
They pulled off a stunning upset over Hong Kong's world No. 4 duo Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem, winning 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) in the quarterfinals.
This is India's second-ever table tennis mixed doubles medal at the Asian Games after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra's bronze in Jakarta's 2018 edition.
Gold
Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet clinch gold
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won India's second gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.
The duo clinched the top honor in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with an Asian-record score of 484.6 points.
The Indian pair dominated the event from the start and finished 6.6 points ahead of South Korea to win gold.