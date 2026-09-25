Asian Games 2026: Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet clinch gold in shooting
What's the story
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet have won India's second gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026. The duo clinched the top honor in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with an Asian-record score of 484.6 points in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. This victory has taken India's medal tally to a total of 19 at these games, including two golds, eight silvers, and nine bronzes so far.
Record-breaking performance
India beat South Korea
The Indian pair dominated the event from the start and finished 6.6 points ahead of South Korea to win gold.
Their score surpassed Uzbekistan's previous Asian record of 481.3 set at this year's Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi by 3.3 points.
However, they fell short of the world record by four points.
Performance
A strong display from the Indian duo
The Indian pair started with an impressive score of 103 points in the opening series and maintained their lead throughout.
The competition tightened in the second series with India adding 99.4 points while South Korea shot 103.1 to reduce the gap to just 1.2 points.
However, Suruchi and Kamaljeet responded well with a score of 101.1 in the third series, taking their total to 303.5 and extending their lead over South Korea, who stood at 300.2 at that time.
Gold secured
A comfortable win for the Indian pair
In the final stage, the Indian pair extended their lead to 8.4 points over South Korea with a total score of 424.9.
Despite South Korea's efforts to close the gap in the final series, Suruchi and Kamaljeet had built enough of a cushion to secure gold and set a new continental record.
Information
India's first gold came in cricket
With this win, India has now won a total of 19 medals at the Asian Games 2026. Their first gold medal came in women's cricket when they defeated Sri Lanka by a whopping 147 runs in the final.
Twitter Post
Glory for Indian shooters!
GOLD, WITH A RECORD TO MATCH! 🥇— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2026
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet seal the gold for India with a new Asian Record of 484.6! 🤩
Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/lvEtHemMAO