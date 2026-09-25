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Home / News / Sports News / Asian Games 2026: Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet clinch gold in shooting
Asian Games 2026: Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet clinch gold in shooting
This was India's second gold in Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026: Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet clinch gold in shooting

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 25, 2026
10:07 am
What's the story

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet have won India's second gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026. The duo clinched the top honor in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with an Asian-record score of 484.6 points in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. This victory has taken India's medal tally to a total of 19 at these games, including two golds, eight silvers, and nine bronzes so far.

Record-breaking performance

India beat South Korea

The Indian pair dominated the event from the start and finished 6.6 points ahead of South Korea to win gold.

Their score surpassed Uzbekistan's previous Asian record of 481.3 set at this year's Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi by 3.3 points.

However, they fell short of the world record by four points.

Performance 

A strong display from the Indian duo

The Indian pair started with an impressive score of 103 points in the opening series and maintained their lead throughout.

The competition tightened in the second series with India adding 99.4 points while South Korea shot 103.1 to reduce the gap to just 1.2 points.

However, Suruchi and Kamaljeet responded well with a score of 101.1 in the third series, taking their total to 303.5 and extending their lead over South Korea, who stood at 300.2 at that time.

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Gold secured

A comfortable win for the Indian pair

In the final stage, the Indian pair extended their lead to 8.4 points over South Korea with a total score of 424.9.

Despite South Korea's efforts to close the gap in the final series, Suruchi and Kamaljeet had built enough of a cushion to secure gold and set a new continental record.

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Information

India's first gold came in cricket

With this win, India has now won a total of 19 medals at the Asian Games 2026. Their first gold medal came in women's cricket when they defeated Sri Lanka by a whopping 147 runs in the final.

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Glory for Indian shooters! 

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