Asian Games, women's cricket: India beat SL to win gold

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India posted a massive total of 216/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a blistering start with their opening partnership.

Mandhana scored an impressive 79 runs off just 45 balls while Verma contributed with a quickfire 48 off just 29 balls.

Richa Ghosh also chipped in with an aggressive unbeaten knock of 49 runs off just 22 balls, helping India cross the 200-run mark and set Sri Lanka a daunting target of victory.