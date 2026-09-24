India wins maiden Asian Games medal in men's double sculls

China's Yi Xudi and Yide Nie took home the gold medal with a time of 6:09.37, while Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov won silver after clocking 6:10.49.

The Indian duo finished 3.88 seconds behind the gold medalists.

Satnam had previously won bronze in men's quadruple sculls at the Hangzhou Asian Games, adding another medal to his collection this time around.