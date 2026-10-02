Asian Games: Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal scripts history with gold medal
What's the story
Sujeet Kalkal has won India's first wrestling gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. He achieved this feat in the men's freestyle 65kg category, defeating Tajikistan's Abdulmajid Kudiyev. The final was held at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center on Friday. Despite trailing for most of the match, Kalkal made a stunning comeback to win by a narrow margin of 10-9.
Path to victory
Kalkal's road to the final
Kalkal's journey to the final was nothing short of impressive. He started his campaign against Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai, overcoming an early deficit of 0-3.
The Indian wrestler then turned the tables with a push-out and shoulder throw, taking a lead of 5-3.
He went on to win by technical superiority (13-3), securing his place in the quarter-finals.
Dominant displays
Semi-final against Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka
In the quarterfinal, Kalkal put up a clinical display against Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi, winning without conceding a single point.
The semi-final was his toughest challenge yet as he faced Japan's Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka.
Despite trailing 0-2 at the end of the first period, he scored three points in the second period while Kiyooka managed only one.
The match ended in a tie, but Kalkal won on criteria due to his higher scoring move, as per IANS.
Gold medal match
A stunning comeback in the final
In the final, Kalkal was pitted against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiyev.
The Indian wrestler fell behind 2-9 but made a stunning comeback by scoring eight consecutive points in the last moments of the match.
This dramatic turnaround secured him a memorable victory and his first gold medal at the Asian Games.
The win capped off an incredible year for Kalkal who had already defeated an Olympic champion, as well as tough Iranian and Japanese opponents on his way to the title.