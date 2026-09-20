Asian Games, women's badminton: India beat Kazakhstan, reach quarter-finals

The Indian women's team is set to face Japan in the quarter-final.

Japan, the second-seeded team, received a bye in the round of 16. Their squad features former world champions Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team, last edition's silver medalists, will take on Bangladesh in the round of 16 on Monday.

This sets up an exciting day for Indian badminton fans as both teams look to make their mark at these prestigious games.