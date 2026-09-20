Asian Games, women's badminton: India beat Kazakhstan, reach quarter-finals
What's the story
The Indian women's badminton team secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday. The team, studded with the double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. Now, India will face host nation Japan in an exciting quarter-final. At the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian women lost their quarter-final (0-3) to Thailand.
Match highlights
Sindhu thrashes Kazakhstan's Kamila Smagulova
Sindhu took just 24 minutes to beat Kazakhstan's Kamila Smagulova. The match ended with a score of 21-7, 21-9 in Sindhu's favor.
Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma also won their respective singles matches in straight games.
Hooda defeated Alissa Kuleshova while Sharma beat Diana Namenova to seal India's victory over Kazakhstan and secure a place in the quarter-final.
Upcoming challenge
India to face Japan
The Indian women's team is set to face Japan in the quarter-final.
Japan, the second-seeded team, received a bye in the round of 16. Their squad features former world champions Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara.
Meanwhile, the Indian men's team, last edition's silver medalists, will take on Bangladesh in the round of 16 on Monday.
This sets up an exciting day for Indian badminton fans as both teams look to make their mark at these prestigious games.
Information
What happened at last Asian Games?
At the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, the Indian women's badminton team hammered Mongolia 3-0 in the Round of 16. However, their campaign concluded in the quarter-finals after a tough 3-0 loss to Thailand.