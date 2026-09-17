Asian Games 2026: How China's cricket team exited without playing
What's the story
The Chinese women's cricket team has been eliminated from the Asian Games without a single ball being bowled. Their quarter-final match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to a wet outfield at Karogi Sports Park in Aichi Prefecture's Nisshin City. The decision came as a disappointment for the Chinese team, who had shown great promise by defeating Nepal to qualify for this prestigious event.
Match outcome
Bangladesh advanced due to their higher international ranking
With no toss even taking place, Bangladesh advanced to the semifinals due to their higher international ranking.
Currently ranked 10th in ICC's T20 International standings, they will face the winner of the quarterfinal between India and Japan on September 20.
This rule is part of Asian Games cricket Playing Conditions, which state that if a quarter-final is abandoned without a result, the higher-ranked side progresses.
Campaign conclusion
China's campaign ends
China's exit marks an abrupt end to their third Asian Games cricket appearance since 2010.
The team had hoped to make a mark on the continental stage, but heavy rain had plagued the Korogi Sports Park area all week.
And the conditions worsened enough on Thursday to force complete cancelation of play.
Semifinal prospects
Bangladesh's semi-final berth
Bangladesh's move into the last four came without them having to bat or bowl.
The team, led by Nigar Sultana, is now just one win away from reaching the gold-medal match in a tournament with only eight teams.
Both semi-finals are scheduled for September 20, with the final match slated for September 22.