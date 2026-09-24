Asian Games 2026, men's hockey: India trounce South Korea 8-2
What's the story
The Indian men's hockey team continued its winning streak at the 2026 Asian Games 2026, defeating South Korea 8-2 in its third Pool A match. The match was held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Thursday. Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek were the stars, scoring two goals each. Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rajinder Singh also contributed to India's victory.
Match highlights
India dominate first half
India were dominant from the outset as Lakra scored in the fourth minute. Sukhjeet doubled the lead in the 10th minute with a precise finish.
Harmanpreet then made it 3-0 from a penalty corner in the 11th minute. Abhishek scored India's fourth goal four minutes later.
India maintained their attacking pressure in the second quarter, with Dilpreet scoring his second goal of the match.
Goal spree
South Korea strike in second half
In the second half, Amit Rohidas made a crucial defensive save after South Korea's first penalty corner of the match.
India quickly responded with Abhishek scoring his second goal in the 38th minute after Raj Kumar's effort hit the crossbar.
South Korea then managed to score in the 42nd minute through JaeHo Kim.
Although India's defense was up to the mark, Yong Bok Kim scored a field goal in the 52nd minute.
Information
India seal emphatic win
After a series of penalty corners, India finally scored their eighth with just 38 seconds remaining. Rajinder stepped up and unleashed a powerful flick that hit the backboard, sealing an emphatic 8-2 win for India.
Journey
How India have fared; next opponent
The Indian men's hockey team remains unstoppable at the 2026 Asian Games.
South Korea's hammering marked their third straight win, following dominant 13-1 and 16-1 victories over Indonesia and Sri Lanka.
With a perfect record and an outstanding +33 goal difference, India are firmly atop the Pool A standings.
Up next, they face hosts Japan on Saturday.