Asian Games, men's hockey: India thrash Indonesia 13-1 in opener
What's the story
The Indian men's hockey team kicked off its 2026 Asian Games campaign with a resounding victory over Indonesia. The match, played at Kawasaki Juko Stadium, saw Team India thrash Indonesia 13-1. Dilpreet Singh was the star of the show, scoring four goals and leading a strong Indian side that featured eight different goal-scorers. India will face Sri Lanka next in their second Pool A match.
Match highlights
Ruthless India shine in first two quarters
India started strong, with Shilanand Lakra scoring in the sixth minute.
Abhishek doubled the advantage in the 12th minute, scoring after Indonesia goalkeeper Alam Fajar parried away his initial attempt.
In the second quarter, Dilpreet Singh opened his account with two goals within two minutes (18th and 19th).
Rajinder Singh and Mandeep Singh also scored in this quarter, taking India's lead to 6-0.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored from a penalty corner thereafter, giving India a commanding 7-0 lead at halftime.
Third quarter
Indonesia score but Dilpreet hat-trick takes India ahead
In the third quarter, Indonesia opened their scoring (33rd minute) through captain Aulia Al Ardh from a penalty corner.
However, India quickly responded with Lakra firing (35th) and Dilpreet completing his hat-trick (37th).
Sukhjeet Singh also joined the scoring spree in the 38th minute, taking India's lead to an impressive 10-1.
The final quarter saw Jugraj Singh score from India's second penalty corner attempt (47th minute).
Information
India seal one-sided win
In the 48th minute, Sukhjeet scored again from a well-coordinated move down the right flank. Dilpreet rounded off his tally with a fourth goal in the 49th minute, taking India's score to an impressive 13-1.
Standings
Standings and upcoming fixture
Following their hammering of Indonesia, India sit atop Pool A ahead of Japan and South Korea on goal difference.
The defending champions will face Sri Lanka next in their second pool match on September 22.
India are eyeing a repeat of their spectacular performance from the last Asian Games (2023 Hangzhou), where the Harmanpreet-led side captured the gold medal by defeating Japan 5-1 in the final.