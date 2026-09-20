Asian Games, men's hockey: India thrash Indonesia 13-1 in opener

India started strong, with Shilanand Lakra scoring in the sixth minute.

Abhishek doubled the advantage in the 12th minute, scoring after Indonesia goalkeeper Alam Fajar parried away his initial attempt.

In the second quarter, Dilpreet Singh opened his account with two goals within two minutes (18th and 19th).

Rajinder Singh and Mandeep Singh also scored in this quarter, taking India's lead to 6-0.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored from a penalty corner thereafter, giving India a commanding 7-0 lead at halftime.