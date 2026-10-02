Asian Games (cricket): These player battles can headline India-Pakistan final
What's the story
India and Pakistan will face each other in the final of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games on October 3. This is the first time these arch-rivals are meeting in an Asian Games match. The final will be played at Karogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, here are three player battles that could decide the outcome of this historic encounter.
#1
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Arafat Minhas
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a vital 38 (21) in India's semi-final win over the Lankans.
His attacking shot on a tough track powered the Men in Blue.
In the upcoming clash, he would tackle Arafat Minhas's left-arm spin in the early overs.
Though Sooryavanshi fancies this kind of bowler, Minhas struck twice with the new ball in Pakistan's semi-final outing.
Their battle would certainly be enticing.
#2
Ishan Kishan vs Abrar Ahmed
Ishan Kishan's aggressive approach against spin in the middle overs is something Pakistan will be wary about.
His strokeplay against the deceptive wrist-spin of Abrar Ahmed could prove decisive for India.
Notably, Kishan made a 46-ball 80 in his last outing.
Though Abrar went for 29 in his two wicket-less overs against Bangladesh, he can bounce back against India.
#3
Sahibzada Farhan vs Jasprit Bumrah
Sahibzada Farhan's six-hitting spree against Jasprit Bumrah during the 2025 Asia Cup will be a key focus in this final.
However, Bumrah's opening overs on unpredictable pitches at Korogi Sports Park will be something that Farhan will have to keep in mind.
As per Cricinfo, Farhan has hit Bumrah for 51 T20I runs across 34 balls without being dismissed.