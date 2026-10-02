Asian Games (cricket): These player battles can headline India-Pakistan final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a vital 38 (21) in India's semi-final win over the Lankans.

His attacking shot on a tough track powered the Men in Blue.

In the upcoming clash, he would tackle Arafat Minhas's left-arm spin in the early overs.

Though Sooryavanshi fancies this kind of bowler, Minhas struck twice with the new ball in Pakistan's semi-final outing.

Their battle would certainly be enticing.