Asian Games, badminton: India Women eliminated following loss to Japan

Following Sindhu's defeat, Unnati Hooda also lost to Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki, the 2022 world junior champion and current world no.7. This put Japan in a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, Jolly and Gopichand kept India's hopes alive with a straight-game win over Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in the first doubles clash.

The duo recently won their maiden bronze at the New Delhi World Championships.