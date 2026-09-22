Asian Games, badminton: India Women eliminated following loss to Japan
What's the story
The Indian women's badminton team has been knocked out of the Asian Games after suffering a 1-3 defeat against Japan in the quarter-finals. The match, held on Tuesday, saw world championship bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand put up a strong fight but ultimately fall short. India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu started off well but couldn't maintain her momentum against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, losing 23-21, 18-21, 6-21.
Match highlights
Jolly, Gopichand keep India's hopes alive
Following Sindhu's defeat, Unnati Hooda also lost to Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki, the 2022 world junior champion and current world no.7. This put Japan in a comfortable 2-0 lead.
However, Jolly and Gopichand kept India's hopes alive with a straight-game win over Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in the first doubles clash.
The duo recently won their maiden bronze at the New Delhi World Championships.
Final match
India end campaign with defeat
Young shuttler Tanvi Sharma then faced former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the third singles.
Unfortunately, she lost in straight games, sealing a 3-1 victory for Japan and ending India's campaign in the tournament.
This defeat means that India will not be winning a medal in women's badminton at this year's Asian Games.