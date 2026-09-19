Asian Games: Indian men's cricket team dealing with kits issues
What's the story
The Indian men's cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, has hit a snag ahead of their departure for the Asian Games in Japan. The team was scheduled to leave for Aichi-Nagoya early on Sunday. However, some members are still waiting for their correctly sized kits, as per PTI. This delay comes after a series of exchanges between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and JSW Inspire, the kit supplier associated with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Kit updates
Majority of sizing issues resolved
Most of the sizing issues have been resolved, but a few players are still waiting for their replacement kits.
An IOA source defended the delay, explaining that it is due to the requirement of two different jerseys for each player.
"There was a sizing issue in kits of cricketers; the majority of them have been rectified," said an IOA source.
"There are a few left and they will be delivered to the team shortly."
Accommodation issues
BCCI takes charge of accommodation for men's team
In light of the delays and logistical issues faced by athletes from the Indian contingent, BCCI has decided to make its own hotel arrangements for the men's team.
The accommodation originally allotted to them was deemed inadequate, especially due to lack of space for players' kit bags.
"The rooms provided by the organizers for the men's team did not even have space to keep the kit bags," a source told PTI.
Team arrangements
Women's team's situation and concerns over facilities
While the men's team is making its own hotel arrangements, the women's cricket team is still staying in the accommodation arranged through the IOA.
There have also been concerns over the cricketing facilities in Nagoya, including the field of play.
These logistical challenges are yet another hurdle for Iyer's side to overcome before their competition begins on September 28.
Squad
Shreyas to lead full-strength Team India
Shreyas Iyer will lead India Men with Tilak Varma as the vice-captain.
The squad has a mix of experience and youth. Wrist-spinner Vipraj Nigam has replaced the injured Varun Chakravarthy, earlier named in the squad.
Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Jasprit Bumrah.