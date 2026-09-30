Asian Games 2026: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain reaches women's 75kg final
What's the story
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has reached the women's 75kg final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. She achieved this feat after defeating Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova in a closely contested semifinal at Nishio Gymnasium. The win gives Lovlina a chance to upgrade her medal from silver at the 2022 Asian Games (Hangzhou) to gold. Here are further details.
Match details
Here's how the semifinal match panned out
The semifinal was a close encounter, with Lovlina winning three rounds on the judges' scorecards. Bogdanova managed to win two rounds on some cards.
The Indian boxer started strong, having won the first round on three out of five judges' scorecards.
She also won the second round on two cards, while the third round was evenly contested between both boxers.
The final scores of the semifinal were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 and 28-29 in favor of Lovlina.
Achievements
Match details and achievements
Lovlina will now fight for the women's 75kg final gold medal on October 2.
This is a big opportunity for Lovlina to add another prestigious medal to her collection at the continental event.
At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Lovlina clinched a historic silver medal in the women's 75kg category, securing a Paris 2024 Olympic quota.
Additionally, she is a 2023 World Champion, a two-time World bronze medallist (2018-2019), and an Asian Championship gold medallist (2022).
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In elite company
At the Tokyo Games, Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, joining Vijender Singh (Beijing 2008) and Mary Kom (London 2012). She also became the first female athlete from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.