Asian Games 2026: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain reaches women's 75kg final

The semifinal was a close encounter, with Lovlina winning three rounds on the judges' scorecards. Bogdanova managed to win two rounds on some cards.

The Indian boxer started strong, having won the first round on three out of five judges' scorecards.

She also won the second round on two cards, while the third round was evenly contested between both boxers.

The final scores of the semifinal were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 and 28-29 in favor of Lovlina.