Asian Games, shooting: Manu Bhaker misses out on medal 

The gold medal was won by South Korea's Choo Gaeun, who set a new Asian Games record with a score of 246.3.

China's Shen Yiyao and Jiang Ranxin took home the silver and bronze medals with scores of 241.3 and 221.6 respectively.

Chinese Taipei's Cheng Yen-Ching finished just ahead of Bhaker in fourth place with a score of 200.7.