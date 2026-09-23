Asian Games, shooting: Manu Bhaker misses out on medal
What's the story
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women's 10m air pistol final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday. The young athlete missed out on a medal after qualifying third for the eight-shooter medal round. She had shot an impressive score of 579-20x in qualification but could only manage a final score of 181.1.
Medal standings
Gold for South Korea's Choo Gaeun
The gold medal was won by South Korea's Choo Gaeun, who set a new Asian Games record with a score of 246.3.
China's Shen Yiyao and Jiang Ranxin took home the silver and bronze medals with scores of 241.3 and 221.6 respectively.
Chinese Taipei's Cheng Yen-Ching finished just ahead of Bhaker in fourth place with a score of 200.7.
Performance analysis
Bhaker starts strong but fades away
Bhaker started strong in the final, scoring 50.8 in the first series and reaching 100.3 after two series.
She was at 120.4 after the first stage of elimination rounds and stayed in medal contention through subsequent stages with scores progressing to 140.4, 160.7 before finally ending at 181.1, but couldn't keep pace with leaders in decisive stages of competition.
Team performance
India miss medal in women's team event as well
Earlier, India narrowly missed a podium finish in the team event, finishing fourth.
The Indian trio of Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Suruchi finished with an aggregate score of 1719-44x, tied with bronze medallists Vietnam but lost out on inner-10s.
China won gold with 1735-56x while South Korea took silver with 1730-55x.