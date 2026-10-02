Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Asian Games, boxing: Parveen Hooda clinches gold medal
Asian Games, boxing: Parveen Hooda clinches gold medal
Parveen Hooda won the final by split decision

Asian Games, boxing: Parveen Hooda clinches gold medal

By Gaurav Tripathi
Oct 02, 2026
03:06 pm
What's the story

Indian boxer Parveen Hooda has won the gold medal in the women's 65kg category at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. She defeated Chen Nien-Chen of Chinese Taipei in a closely contested final. The match ended with a split decision of 3-2 in favor of Parveen, marking India's second boxing gold at this year's event.

Match details

Parveen dominated the 1st round

Parveen started the final on a cautious note, with both boxers maintaining their distance.

She successfully countered her opponent's moves and landed some effective body shots.

The judges awarded her the first round 5-0.

However, Chen came back strong in the second round with quick 1-2 combinations and clean punches that won her the round 10-9 on all five cards.

Tactical shift

How did the final pan out?

With the scores tied heading into the final round, Chen came out aggressively and landed a couple of early jabs.

However, Parveen weathered the pressure and began finding openings with quick combinations of her own.

She then switched to counter-punching as Chen pushed forward in the closing stages.

The strategy proved enough to edge the contest, winning by a split decision of 3-2 in favor of Parveen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career highlights

Other achievements of Parveen

Before this win, Parveen had already made her mark in the boxing world with a gold medal at the 2025 World Cup and a bronze at the 2022 World Championships.

She also bagged a gold medal at the Asian Championships in 2022.

This victory at the Asian Games is not her first major international title, as her Hangzhou Asian Games medal was revoked following a doping violation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information

Borgohain wins gold on her birthday

Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain, on her birthday, won the gold in a close contest to clinch the women's 75kg final. The 29-year-old defeated China's Ziyi Bao. Meanwhile, Hooda's feat took India's gold tally in this edition to 13.

ADVERTISEMENT