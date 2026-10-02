Asian Games, boxing: Parveen Hooda clinches gold medal
What's the story
Indian boxer Parveen Hooda has won the gold medal in the women's 65kg category at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. She defeated Chen Nien-Chen of Chinese Taipei in a closely contested final. The match ended with a split decision of 3-2 in favor of Parveen, marking India's second boxing gold at this year's event.
Match details
Parveen dominated the 1st round
Parveen started the final on a cautious note, with both boxers maintaining their distance.
She successfully countered her opponent's moves and landed some effective body shots.
The judges awarded her the first round 5-0.
However, Chen came back strong in the second round with quick 1-2 combinations and clean punches that won her the round 10-9 on all five cards.
Tactical shift
How did the final pan out?
With the scores tied heading into the final round, Chen came out aggressively and landed a couple of early jabs.
However, Parveen weathered the pressure and began finding openings with quick combinations of her own.
She then switched to counter-punching as Chen pushed forward in the closing stages.
The strategy proved enough to edge the contest, winning by a split decision of 3-2 in favor of Parveen.
Career highlights
Other achievements of Parveen
Before this win, Parveen had already made her mark in the boxing world with a gold medal at the 2025 World Cup and a bronze at the 2022 World Championships.
She also bagged a gold medal at the Asian Championships in 2022.
This victory at the Asian Games is not her first major international title, as her Hangzhou Asian Games medal was revoked following a doping violation.
Information
Borgohain wins gold on her birthday
Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain, on her birthday, won the gold in a close contest to clinch the women's 75kg final. The 29-year-old defeated China's Ziyi Bao. Meanwhile, Hooda's feat took India's gold tally in this edition to 13.