Asian Games 2026: Check out India's schedule on September 26

Tejaswin Shankar will begin his decathlon event on Saturday, with five out of the 10 planned events.

The day will kick off with surfing heats at 3:58am IST, featuring Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in both men's and women's shortboard categories.

Athletics events include the men's marathon final (medal event) featuring Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera at 4:00am IST, as per ESPN.