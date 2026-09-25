Asian Games 2026: Check out India's schedule on September 26
What's the story
The Asian Games 2026 is set to be another thrilling day on September 26, with Indian athletes vying for medals in Aichi-Nagoya. The men's and women's kabaddi teams will have their shot at gold as they take on Iran in the finals. Two-time Asian Games gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh Toor will compete in the shot put final while Praveen Chitravel hopes to clinch a medal in the triple jump final.
Upcoming events
Decathlon and surfing kick off the day
Tejaswin Shankar will begin his decathlon event on Saturday, with five out of the 10 planned events.
The day will kick off with surfing heats at 3:58am IST, featuring Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in both men's and women's shortboard categories.
Athletics events include the men's marathon final (medal event) featuring Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera at 4:00am IST, as per ESPN.
Sports lineup
Archery qualification rounds and other events
Archery qualification rounds will see Dhirag Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, among others compete in individual and team recurve and compound events.
Badminton's second round match will feature Lakshya Sen against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew at 6:00am IST.
The equestrian dressage second individual qualifier will have Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora, and Jai Sud competing at the same time.
Game schedules
Fencing and table tennis also have important matches
In fencing, India will take on Indonesia in the women's foil team round of 16 match at 6:00am IST.
Table tennis will see Yashaswini Ghorpade face Japan's Miwa Harimoto in the women's singles round 3 match at the same time.
Shooting events include Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, and Vidarsa Vinod competing in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual qualification and team final at 6:30am IST.
Sport highlights
Kayak semi-finals will also take place at this hour
The men's kayak single 500m semi-final 1 will see Harshwardhan Shaktawat compete at 6:30am IST.
In Esports, Paritosh will take on Dongshin Kang in the Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal match at 6:45am IST.
The men's kayak double 500m semi-final 1 will feature Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar competing at this hour as well.
Details
Kabaddi, shooting and squash matches
The women's kabaddi final (medal event) will see India take on Iran at 9:30am IST.
Meanwhile, at 2:30pm, the men's kabaddi final will take place between India vs Iran (medal event).
In shooting, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, and Vidarsa Vinod will compete in the women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual final (if they qualify) at the same time.
The men's singles semi-final in squash will see Abhay Singh take on Muhammad Irfan of Pakistan at 11:15am IST.
Information
PV Sindhu and Indian men's hockey team in action
At 1:30pm, India will face hosts Japan in men's Pool A hockey match. At the same time, badminton ace PV Sindhu will be taking on Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in a women's singles second round match.
Medals
Medal events in athletics
At 6:15pm in athletics, India's Prachi and Kiran will be seen in women's 400m final (medal event). At 6:33pm, Vishal TK will be seen in men's 400m final (medal event). At 6:45pm, Pooja and Parul Chaudhary will contest it out in women's 1,500m final (medal event).