Asian Games, shooting: Indian women's team wins silver medal
What's the story
The Indian women's team has won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three positions event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026. The team, comprising Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa K Vinod, and Ashi Chouksey, finished second with a total score of 1763-90x. China (1773-105x) took home the gold medal in this event. Kazakhstan took bronze with 1754-89x. Here are further details.
Individual achievements
Individual qualification details
Sen and Vinod have qualified for the individual final of the 50m Rifle three positions women's event.
Sen was India's top performer in the team event with a score of 590 points, while Vidarsa scored 588 points.
Chouksey finished with a score of 585 points but missed out on qualifying for the finals of this individual event.
Final qualification
Individual qualification details
In the individual qualification round, Sen and Vinod secured their spots in the final by finishing third and sixth, respectively.
Sen scored a total of 590 points with consistent performances across three positions: 197 in kneeling, 199 in prone, and 198 in standing.
Meanwhile, Vidarsa recovered from a tough kneeling series (193) to score an impressive 199 in prone and 196 in standing for her total of 588 points.
Athletic feats
Other key updates from India
In athletics, Sawan Barwal made history by winning a silver medal in the men's marathon with a national record time of 2:11:37.
The Indian women's kabaddi team has successfully defended its title in Nagoya, Japan / Aichi Prefecture.
The team clinched their third gold medal of the tournament after defeating Iran in a nail-biting final on Saturday.