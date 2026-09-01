Asian Games: Cricket teams can arrange their own hotel accommodations
What's the story
The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) has announced that teams participating in the upcoming Asian Games can arrange their own hotel accommodations. JCA CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji announced the same on Wednesday amid concerns over the accommodation options provided for the tournament. "The ACC has been discussing accommodation options with AINAGOC [Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee] for a long time," Miyaji told PTI.
Accommodation flexibility
Teams have flexibility to arrange their stay
Miyaji clarified that while hotel accommodations are being offered to participating teams in cricket, many other sports are being accommodated in much more limited facilities such as a cruise ship or container hotels.
He said, "The teams are free to arrange their own accommodation if they choose to do so."
Player facilities
Temporary dressing rooms available for players
Miyaji also addressed the logistical arrangements and facilities that will be provided to players during the Asian Games.
He said, "Toilets will be available within the player area," adding that both temporary and permanent facilities are at the venue.
Despite being temporary, these make-shift dressing rooms "will provide as comfortable a space as possible for the players and officials."
Venue details
Korogi Sports Park will host the cricket competitions
The Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin will host the men's and women's cricket competitions in September-October.
The venue also hosted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier earlier this year.
Miyaji said, "They only had 17 months to prepare [the ground] and had to start from scratch as there were no cricket venues of any standard in Aichi Prefecture."
Ground preparation
Turf pitches prepared for the games
Miyaji emphasized that despite the limited time and resources, AINAGOC and ACC have ensured that the playing facilities are up to the mark.
He said, "It will be a full-size ground with turf and hybrid pitches prepared by the best curators, which Sri Lanka Cricket should be credited for providing."
The men's cricket competition is scheduled between September 24 and October 3, while the women's event will be held from September 17.
Concerns
Boards unhappy with facilities
Earlier, it was reported that India are considering sending a second-string cricket team to the Games.
A source quoted by ANI revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) were unhappy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan.
The board plans to send an observer to assess these conditions before making a final decision on India's squad composition.