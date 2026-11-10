SL's Asitha Fernando reaches 100 Test wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando reached a major milestone on November 10, completing 100 Test wickets. The Lankan seamer unlocked the achievement on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Fernando took three wickets as Pakistan racked up 434/9d in 106.3 overs. He became only the ninth Sri Lankan to complete a century of Test wickets.
Spell
Fernando takes three wickets
Pakistan, asked to bat, had a terrific start but lost two quick wickets before the 100-run mark. Fernando dismissed Tayyab Arif, leaving Pakistan at 90/2.
Fernando later dismissed Salman Agha and Saud Shakeel, who took Pakistan past 350. The latter was nearing his century.
Fernando was the pick of SL's bowlers, taking 3/107 in 26 overs. Dilshan Madushanka also took three wickets (3/108).
Information
Fernando joins these names
With his third, Fernando completed 100 wickets in Test cricket. He joined Muthiah Muralidaran, Rangana Herath, Chaminda Vaas, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, and Lasith Malinga in the 100-wicket club.
Career
A look at his numbers
Asitha Fernando, who made his Test debut in 2021, has now featured in 29 games.
Across 48 innings, the seamer has raced to 100 wickets at an average of 27.01. His tally includes 7 four-wicket hauls, 3 fifers, and a match haul of 10 wickets (BBI: 6/51).
Overall, Fernando now has 320 First-Class wickets at an average of around 24.