SL's Asitha Fernando reaches 100 Test wickets: Key stats

Pakistan, asked to bat, had a terrific start but lost two quick wickets before the 100-run mark. Fernando dismissed Tayyab Arif, leaving Pakistan at 90/2.

Fernando later dismissed Salman Agha and Saud Shakeel, who took Pakistan past 350. The latter was nearing his century.

Fernando was the pick of SL's bowlers, taking 3/107 in 26 overs. Dilshan Madushanka also took three wickets (3/108).