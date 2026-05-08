Aston Villa rout Nottingham Forest, reach Europa League final: Stats

Aston Villa have secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League final after a resounding 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park. The win overturned Forest's one-goal advantage from the first leg of this semi-final, with Ollie Watkins scoring in the first half and Emiliano Buendia converting a penalty early in the second half. John McGinn then scored two late goals to complete the rout for Unai Emery's side.

Fan support Villa take the lead in the 1st half The Villa fans created an electrifying atmosphere at the Holte End, with Forest trying hard to keep the crowd quiet. Despite their five-game winning streak and optimism, Vitor Pereira's side couldn't withstand the pressure from Emery's men. Buendia's brilliant skill opened up the Forest defense for Watkins to score in the first half, leveling the tie and sending Villa Park into a frenzy.

Match momentum Buendia and McGinn punish Forest in the 2nd half In the second half, Pereira brought on Ryan Yates to make Forest more combative. However, a VAR check revealed Nikola Milenkovic's shirt pull on Pau Torres inside the box, leading to a penalty awarded to Villa. Buendia converted it without any trouble, further extending their lead and dashing any hopes of a Forest comeback. McGinn then scored two goals late in the game, completing a dominant performance by Emery's side.

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Path to victory Villa return to European final after 44 years This win takes Aston Villa to their first European final since 1982, where they will face Freiburg. The match was a major turnaround for Emery's side after their recent losses. Victor Lindelof, a surprise pick in midfield, was immense while Watkins and Buendia were even better. The victory puts them one step away from winning their first trophy in 30 years under Emery's leadership.

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Emery Emery reaches his sixth major European final As per Opta, Aston Villa boss Emery has reached his sixth major European final - all in the UEFA Europa League from 2014 to 2026. Only Giovanni Trapattoni has managed more major finals in European competition (7). Emery has won 4 Europa League trophies (3 with Sevilla and one with Villarreal) and has been one-time runner-up with Arsenal.

Opta stats Unique records for Villa Aston Villa's 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the biggest ever margin of victory by an English side against another English club in any European competition. On the other hand, Aston Villa have reached their first major European final since the 1982 European Cup final, 44 years ago. The only English clubs to have a longer gap between such finals are Manchester City (51 - 1970 to 2021) and West Ham United (47 - 1976 to 2023).

Players McGinn makes records; Watkins is involved in 20 goals McGinn is the first Aston Villa player to score a brace in a major European semi-final. Meanwhile, McGinn has scored more goals in European competition than any player in Aston Villa history alongside Watkins (11). Meanwhile, McGinn has 5 Europa League goals this season. From 14 Europa League games this season, Watkins now owns 5 goals (A2). Watkins is now involved in 20 goals across all competitions this season from 51 appearances (G16 A4).