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Home / News / Sports News / Auqib Nabi makes his ODI debut for India: Details here
Auqib Nabi makes his ODI debut for India: Details here
Nabi has over 50 wickets in List A cricket (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Auqib Nabi makes his ODI debut for India: Details here

By Parth Dhall
Sep 30, 2026
02:35 pm
What's the story

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi made his ODI debut for Team India on September 30. The 29-year-old was named in India's Playing XI for the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday. Captain Shubman Gill confirmed his inclusion during the toss as India elected to field. Nabi replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the line-up.

Career path

Nabi's long journey to the international stage

Nabi's journey to the international stage has been long and arduous.

He was a part of India's Test squad for the two-match away series against Sri Lanka in August but didn't get a chance to play.

His consistent run in domestic cricket finally earned him an ODI call-up for this series against West Indies.

Historic debut

Nabi receives his maiden ODI cap from KL Rahul

Nabi's inclusion in the Indian national team is a major milestone for Jammu and Kashmir cricket.

He received his maiden ODI cap from India's vice-captain KL Rahul during a team huddle, marking an emotional moment in his career.

Entering the match, Nabi had 56 wickets from 36 List A games at an average of 27.37. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls.

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Ranji Trophy

Nabi powered J&K to the historic title

In a historic achievement, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) won their first-ever Ranji Trophy title in the 2025/26 season.

Nabi was instrumental to the team's success, having finished the season as the highest wicket-taker.

The Player of the Series award went to none other than Nabi, who also claimed a five-wicket haul in the final match against Karnataka.

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