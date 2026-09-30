Auqib Nabi makes his ODI debut for India: Details here
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi made his ODI debut for Team India on September 30. The 29-year-old was named in India's Playing XI for the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday. Captain Shubman Gill confirmed his inclusion during the toss as India elected to field. Nabi replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the line-up.
Career path
Nabi's long journey to the international stage
Nabi's journey to the international stage has been long and arduous.
He was a part of India's Test squad for the two-match away series against Sri Lanka in August but didn't get a chance to play.
His consistent run in domestic cricket finally earned him an ODI call-up for this series against West Indies.
Historic debut
Nabi receives his maiden ODI cap from KL Rahul
Nabi's inclusion in the Indian national team is a major milestone for Jammu and Kashmir cricket.
He received his maiden ODI cap from India's vice-captain KL Rahul during a team huddle, marking an emotional moment in his career.
Entering the match, Nabi had 56 wickets from 36 List A games at an average of 27.37. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls.
Ranji Trophy
Nabi powered J&K to the historic title
In a historic achievement, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) won their first-ever Ranji Trophy title in the 2025/26 season.
Nabi was instrumental to the team's success, having finished the season as the highest wicket-taker.
The Player of the Series award went to none other than Nabi, who also claimed a five-wicket haul in the final match against Karnataka.