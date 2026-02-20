T20 World Cup, Australia thrash Oman in dead rubber: Stats

Match 40 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup saw Australia tame minnows Oman by 9 wickets on Friday. The match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, saw the Aussies chase down 105-run target in just 9.4 overs. The Group B contest was a dead rubber since both Australia and Oman failed to qualify for the Super 8s. Here's more.

Summary How did the match pan out? Wasim Ali was the only batter for Oman to score 20-plus runs (32) in what was a sorry outing for the side. Australian bowlers dominated the scenes. Adam Zampa claimed a four-fer whereas Glenn Maxwell picked 2 wickets. Xavier Bartlett also shone with two scalps. In response, Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten fifty helped the Aussies score 108/1.

Zampa 5th four-fer for Zampa in T20Is Zampa picked 4/21 in 3.2 overs. The leg-spinner has raced to 147 scalps from 115 T20Is at 20.63. He claimed his 5th four-fer in T20Is (5w: 1). This was Zampa's 3rd four-fer in T20 World Cup (5w: 1). He has raced to 44 wickets from 25 matches at 13.84. Overall in T20s, he has claimed 409 scalps at 21.25 (4w: 6, 5w: 3).

Information 50 wickets for Maxwell in T20Is Maxwell picked 2/13 from three overs. With his first wicket, he completed 50 T20I wickets. He now has 51 scalps at 29.70 from 131 matches (86 innings).

