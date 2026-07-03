Dissecting Australia's dominance in Women's T20 World Cup finals
What's the story
Australia, the most successful in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history, is all set for their eighth final. They cruised through the group stage of the 2026 edition, having won each of their five games, and then defeated West Indies by eight wickets in Tuesday's semi-final. The Aussies will now face arch-rivals and hosts England in the final, which will take place at the iconic Lord's on Sunday. On this note, we look at Australia's past record in WT20 WC finals.
Stats
Seven past appearances in the final
The Aussies have reached the final in seven of the past nine Women's T20 WC editions. The years include 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2023. They are now gearing up for their eighth summit clash. Apart from Australia, England (5) are the only team to qualify for more than three WT20 WC finals. 2009 and 2024 are the only editions that saw Australia bow out without playing the finals.
Dominance
Only team with multiple titles
Out of their seven previous finals, Australia have won six titles, ending as the runners-up only once. West Indies are the only team to beat the Aussies in a WT20 WC final, in 2016. No other team owns more than one title in the competition's history. This puts the Women in Yellow in a league of their own.
Triumphant campaigns
Three final victories over England
Three of Australia's six title wins came by defeating England in the final, in 2012, 2014, and 2018. The Aussies defeated India (2020), New Zealand (2010), and South Africa (2023) once in the ultimate match. Australia's first two final appearances (2010 and 2012) saw them prevail in nail-biting encounters, by three and four runs, respectively. Their following wins were quite comfortable - 6 wickets, 8 wickets, 85 runs, and 19 runs.
Landmarks
Highest score in a WT20 WC final
Australia own the highest score in a WT20 WC final - 184/4 versus India in Melbourne, 2020. This remains the only 160-plus total in these clashes. Australia's Beth Mooney happens to be the only batter with multiple 50-plus scores in summit clashes (2). Mooney (78* vs India and 74* vs SA) and her former opening partner Alyssa Healy (75 vs India) are the only batters with 70-plus scores in these games. Megan Schutt (4/18 vs India) is the only bowler with a four-fer in the final.