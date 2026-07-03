Australia have won 6 titles so far (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Dissecting Australia's dominance in Women's T20 World Cup finals

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:43 pm Jul 03, 202604:43 pm

What's the story

Australia, the most successful in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history, is all set for their eighth final. They cruised through the group stage of the 2026 edition, having won each of their five games, and then defeated West Indies by eight wickets in Tuesday's semi-final. The Aussies will now face arch-rivals and hosts England in the final, which will take place at the iconic Lord's on Sunday. On this note, we look at Australia's past record in WT20 WC finals.