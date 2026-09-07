Labuschagne retained in Australia's squad for South Africa Tests: Details
What's the story
Marnus Labuschagne, the No.3 batter, has been included in Australia's Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The selection comes despite his disappointing performance in recent matches against Bangladesh, where he scored only 1, 31 and 4 runs. This will be Australia's first Test series in South Africa since the infamous ball-tampering scandal of 2018.
Team composition
A look at the full Test squad
Australia Test squad for South Africa tour: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster
The first of the three Tests will be played in Durban from October 9.
Career trajectory
Labuschagne's recent struggles with the bat
Labuschagne was the ICC's top-ranked Test batter in 2023 but has struggled for runs since then.
His last century came during the 2023 Ashes series. He averaged just 25 in last summer's Ashes and has had a poor run against Bangladesh recently.
The upcoming warm-up match in Potchefstroom will be crucial for Labuschagne to regain his form before the Tests begin on October 9.
Strategic changes
Selectors add Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Michael Neser
The Australian selectors have also added Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Michael Neser to the squad.
Connolly debuted last year in Sri Lanka but has only one Test cap so far.
Kuhnemann provides left-arm spin options along with off-spinner Nathan Lyon, while all-rounder Neser returns after missing Bangladesh fixtures due to a calf injury.
There are also talks of reshuffling the batting order with Steve Smith possibly returning up the order.