Labuschagne retained in Australia's squad for South Africa Tests: Details

Labuschagne was the ICC's top-ranked Test batter in 2023 but has struggled for runs since then.

His last century came during the 2023 Ashes series. He averaged just 25 in last summer's Ashes and has had a poor run against Bangladesh recently.

The upcoming warm-up match in Potchefstroom will be crucial for Labuschagne to regain his form before the Tests begin on October 9.